Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 73,776 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,776 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Lincoln National worth $17,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after buying an additional 532,612 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4,209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after buying an additional 412,534 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 793,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,570,000 after buying an additional 290,775 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 528,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,337,000 after buying an additional 258,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,598,000 after buying an additional 242,798 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

NYSE:LNC opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

