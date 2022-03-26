Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 370,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,168,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,729,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,936,000 after acquiring an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,316,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $45.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $56.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.