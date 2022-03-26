Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $14,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 332,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,655,000 after purchasing an additional 156,327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3,006.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $7,212,908.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $254,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,380 shares of company stock worth $20,772,526. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

