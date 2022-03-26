Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,427 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of BorgWarner worth $14,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 416,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,144 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,121 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 137,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

