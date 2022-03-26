Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 166,482 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $16,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Capital World Investors grew its position in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,852,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,681 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE BKR opened at $38.72 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of -107.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Baker Hughes Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.