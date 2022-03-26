Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 204,902 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,902 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.54% of CNO Financial Group worth $15,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

