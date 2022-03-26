Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,052 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,052 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Kilroy Realty worth $14,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 82.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 100,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KRC opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.50. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $75.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

