Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 34,306 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,306 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

MNST stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average of $87.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

