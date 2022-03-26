Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 47,949 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,949 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.10% of National Bank worth $14,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBHC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,615,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,458,000 after purchasing an additional 118,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 108,010 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,026,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 78,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NBHC stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.92. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

