Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 48,081 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,081 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.64% of Simulations Plus worth $15,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLP. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 37,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 178,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,780 over the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

