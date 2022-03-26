Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,374 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,450 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $17,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $248,581,000 after acquiring an additional 161,376 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $220,482,000 after acquiring an additional 246,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $177,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $158,486,000 after acquiring an additional 505,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $117,478,000 after acquiring an additional 372,784 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPX opened at $64.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.14. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

