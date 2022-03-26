Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,430 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Signet Jewelers worth $16,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 87.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.55.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.59% and a net margin of 9.84%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIG. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.86.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $403,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,018 shares of company stock worth $4,203,657 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

