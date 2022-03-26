SAFE DEAL Market Cap Tops $2.14 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $231,608.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003519 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.61 or 0.07032907 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,478.25 or 1.00184438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00042868 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,794,240 coins and its circulating supply is 1,369,978 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

