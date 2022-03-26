Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $13.81 on Major Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $13.81 or 0.00031199 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $287.72 million and $146,965.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000882 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000356 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

