SafeBlast Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $283,245.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,255.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.29 or 0.00809608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00200767 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00024186 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.