SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $29,983.76 and $13.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,437,061 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

