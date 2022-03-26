Sakura Bloom Price Down 88.9% Over Last Week (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 88.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $60,469.72 and approximately $9.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

