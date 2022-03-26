Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.31

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and traded as high as $6.00. Santos shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 15,671 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

Get Santos alerts:

About Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.