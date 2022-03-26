SCRIV NETWORK Achieves Market Cap of $18,602.66 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $18,602.66 and $42.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

