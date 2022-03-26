Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $26.24 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.8% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

AAPL opened at $174.72 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.93. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

