Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.18% of Selective Insurance Group worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 64,993 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 243,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGI opened at $90.38 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

