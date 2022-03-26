Sepio Capital LP Has $19.86 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $276.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

