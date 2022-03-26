Sepio Capital LP Has $2.13 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,859 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,047,407.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,449 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,919,805.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,163 shares of company stock worth $57,005,962. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $267.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.22 and its 200-day moving average is $294.44. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

