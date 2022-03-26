Sepio Capital LP Has $2.33 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $554.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $466.06 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $561.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.73.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

