Sepio Capital LP Has $2.99 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $260.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.21 and a 12-month high of $272.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

