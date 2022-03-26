Sepio Capital LP Purchases 9,865 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 220.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Shares of UNP opened at $273.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $273.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.