Sepio Capital LP Sells 4,000 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Magna International were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 29.7% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 583,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,932,000 after buying an additional 133,708 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth about $838,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 138.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $63.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average is $78.10.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

MGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

