Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Servotronics has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

