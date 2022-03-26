Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.22

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.22 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 65.40 ($0.86). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 65.40 ($0.86), with a volume of 32,930 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 71.22. The firm has a market cap of £202.38 million and a P/E ratio of 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, insider Derek Randall sold 130,000 shares of Severfield stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.90), for a total value of £88,400 ($116,377.04).

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

