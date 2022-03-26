Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Down 75.6% in March

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

STRNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

STRNY stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. 648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,528. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $40.74.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

