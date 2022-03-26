Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SHQA stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Shelter Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $16,038,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,038,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shelter Acquisition Corp I by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 848,994 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,449,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 973,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 529,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is based in United States.

