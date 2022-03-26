Short Interest in AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Expands By 231.0%

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 231.0% from the February 28th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,635,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ABQQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. AB International Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
About AB International Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB International Group (ABQQ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for AB International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.