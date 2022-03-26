Short Interest in AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Expands By 231.0%

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 231.0% from the February 28th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,635,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ABQQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. AB International Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

AB International Group Corp. is an Intellectual Property (IP) investment and licensing company. It engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies,TV show and music. The company was founded on July 29, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

