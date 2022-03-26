Short Interest in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declines By 67.6%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the February 28th total of 459,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $3.28 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 823,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 113,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

