Short Interest in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declines By 67.6%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the February 28th total of 459,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $3.28 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $4.46.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.