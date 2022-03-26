Short Interest in Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Declines By 79.5%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ATRX opened at $0.08 on Friday. Adhera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.
About Adhera Therapeutics
