Short Interest in Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Declines By 79.5%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ATRX opened at $0.08 on Friday. Adhera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

