Short Interest in Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Expands By 213.9%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, an increase of 213.9% from the February 28th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ADMLF opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. Adriatic Metals has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.50.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
