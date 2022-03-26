Short Interest in Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Expands By 213.9%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, an increase of 213.9% from the February 28th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ADMLF opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. Adriatic Metals has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

