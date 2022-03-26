Short Interest in Aiadvertising Inc (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Declines By 78.2%

Aiadvertising Inc (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the February 28th total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,614,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aiadvertising stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Aiadvertising has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -3.06.
