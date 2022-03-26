Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Declines By 62.5%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $62.37 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average is $66.54.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.