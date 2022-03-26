Short Interest in American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Increases By 328.0%

American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 328.0% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AMIH stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06. American International has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.

American International Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Holdings Corp. engages in seeking a business combination with an operating company through acquiring its assets, properties, and other means. The firm serves oil and gas industry. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

