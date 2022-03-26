Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Decreases By 67.3%

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMSGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $5.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter valued at about $73,000.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.