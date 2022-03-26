Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Decreases By 67.3%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $5.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter valued at about $73,000.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

