Short Interest in Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Drops By 66.1%

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the February 28th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,043,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Applied Minerals stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Applied Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Get Applied Minerals alerts:

About Applied Minerals (Get Rating)

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It provides halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.