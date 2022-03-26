Short Interest in Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Drops By 66.1%

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the February 28th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,043,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Applied Minerals stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Applied Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
About Applied Minerals (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Minerals (AMNL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.