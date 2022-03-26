Short Interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Rises By 311.7%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 311.7% from the February 28th total of 735,900 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

