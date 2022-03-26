Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Drops By 72.4%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the February 28th total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUNFF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. Aurcana Silver has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

About Aurcana Silver (Get Rating)

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

