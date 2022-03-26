Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Drops By 72.4%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the February 28th total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUNFF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. Aurcana Silver has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

