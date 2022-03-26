Short Interest in BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Grows By 200.0%

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BABB opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. BAB has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

