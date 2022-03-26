Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Declines By 70.0%

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the February 28th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $5.69 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
