Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Declines By 70.0%

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the February 28th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $5.69 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 55,259 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 321,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 145,794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,496,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

