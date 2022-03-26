Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Expands By 211.1%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,499,000 after buying an additional 95,384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth $142,000.

Shares of MUE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,337. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

