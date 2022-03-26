Short Interest in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Drops By 63.6%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BOLT opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $105.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $33.39.

BOLT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 5,729.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 271,594 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 38.9% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 371,411 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

