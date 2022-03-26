Short Interest in China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Grows By 250.0%

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded China Longyuan Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLPXY traded down 0.85 on Friday, reaching 19.85. 103,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,281. China Longyuan Power Group has a fifty-two week low of 12.31 and a fifty-two week high of 24.92.
