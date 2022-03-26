Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Expands By 208.3%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the February 28th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.00) to €11.70 ($12.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from €7.00 ($7.69) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.
About Commerzbank (Get Rating)
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.