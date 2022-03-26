Short Interest in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Decreases By 66.9%

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the February 28th total of 694,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2,783.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 115,666 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 193,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NYSE:CCU opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

