Short Interest in County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Drops By 77.8%

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CYLC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. 110,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,172. County Line Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
About County Line Energy (Get Rating)
