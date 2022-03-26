Short Interest in County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Drops By 77.8%

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CYLC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. 110,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,172. County Line Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get County Line Energy alerts:

About County Line Energy (Get Rating)

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for County Line Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Line Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.